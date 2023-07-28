Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.22.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.46 on Wednesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

