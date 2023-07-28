Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.22.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.46 on Wednesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
