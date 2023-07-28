Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 110.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 110.50 ($1.42).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.22) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.37) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
LON:VOD opened at GBX 75.66 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 69.73 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
