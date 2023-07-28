Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vontier by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

