Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.38. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 31,396 shares.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%.
Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
