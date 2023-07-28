Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.38. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 31,396 shares.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,846,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $924,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

