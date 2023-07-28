W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $724.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

