Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.18.

WMT opened at $159.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $428.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $160.69.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

