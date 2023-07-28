Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00.
WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.18.
Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %
WMT opened at $159.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $428.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $160.69.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
