Waterford Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waterford Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

