Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 548 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.