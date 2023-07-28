Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Weatherford International stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.84. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $82.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

