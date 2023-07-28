Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $29.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $28.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $137.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2023 earnings at $70.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $140.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $164.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $192.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,820.60.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,955.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,707.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2,584.92. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,998.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Booking by 4.0% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Booking by 4.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $5,638,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Booking by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

