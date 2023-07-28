Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.