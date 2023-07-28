Wedbush Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.17.

Shares of DPZ opened at $402.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $417.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average of $328.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

