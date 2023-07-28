Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 303,956 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Western Digital worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 101,465 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

