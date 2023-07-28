Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Head to Head Analysis

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Capita has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Capita alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capita and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Union 5 9 0 0 1.64

Profitability

Capita currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,084.71%. Western Union has a consensus target price of $13.32, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Capita’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capita is more favorable than Western Union.

This table compares Capita and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A Western Union 17.12% 122.88% 7.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capita and Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.38 billion 0.15 $308.98 million N/A N/A Western Union $4.48 billion 1.03 $910.60 million $1.97 6.26

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Capita.

Summary

Western Union beats Capita on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers capita licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; education service and local education authority software; various solutions that help businesses create connected experiences that deliver right message across organisations, customers, and suppliers; solutions for central and local government services; corporate learning and capita apprenticeship solutions; and employer branding and marketing, flexible workforce solutions, agile resourcing solutions, executive and specialist recruitment, background checking and vetting, and digital HR management and transformation solutions. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data, insights, and remediation solutions; automation, critical communication systems, finance and payment software, local education authority software, management information systems, and workforce management software solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT. and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.