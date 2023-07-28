Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.91

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $14.10. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 3,247 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Where Food Comes From from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFCF. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Where Food Comes From by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Where Food Comes From by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

