William Blair Comments on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.69) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TARS. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $22.99 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $2,079,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,211,221.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $918,410.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,484 shares of company stock worth $3,070,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

