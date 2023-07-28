Willow Biosciences (CANSF) and Its Peers Financial Review

Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) is one of 220 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Willow Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Willow Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Willow Biosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-1.69
|Willow Biosciences Competitors
|$714.62 million
|-$14.82 million
|204.17
Willow Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Willow Biosciences. Willow Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Willow Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Willow Biosciences
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Willow Biosciences Competitors
|120
|650
|1368
|15
|2.59
As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Willow Biosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willow Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Willow Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Willow Biosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Willow Biosciences Competitors
|-57.73%
|-396.85%
|-9.77%
Summary
Willow Biosciences rivals beat Willow Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About Willow Biosciences
Willow Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. Willow Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
