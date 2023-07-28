Willow Biosciences (CANSF) and Its Peers Financial Review

Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) is one of 220 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Willow Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Willow Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willow Biosciences N/A N/A -1.69 Willow Biosciences Competitors $714.62 million -$14.82 million 204.17

Willow Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Willow Biosciences. Willow Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.4% of Willow Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Willow Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willow Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Willow Biosciences Competitors 120 650 1368 15 2.59

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Willow Biosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willow Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Willow Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willow Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Willow Biosciences Competitors -57.73% -396.85% -9.77%

Summary

Willow Biosciences rivals beat Willow Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. Willow Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

