WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $55.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 865.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 207,895 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $10,833,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 311,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 123,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC opened at $46.79 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

