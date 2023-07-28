WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.37

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and traded as high as $44.16. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 147,409 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

