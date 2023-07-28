World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

WWE opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,890,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

