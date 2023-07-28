WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

