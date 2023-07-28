Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 1.6 %

WYN opened at GBX 470 ($6.03) on Tuesday. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 416.55 ($5.34) and a one year high of GBX 641 ($8.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £105.99 million, a PE ratio of 770.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 459.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 482.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,786.89%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

