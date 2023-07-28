Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.
YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
