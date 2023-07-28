Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

