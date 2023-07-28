Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

