Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $149.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.