Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 201.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 151.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AYI opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.08. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

