Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 945.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,807 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $214,117,510,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

