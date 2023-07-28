Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,558,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $159,764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

