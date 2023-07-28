Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $172.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

