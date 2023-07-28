Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 142.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $138.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

