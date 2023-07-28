Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 197,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,097. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.