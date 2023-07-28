Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $560,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,556 shares of company stock worth $1,385,146. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS opened at $60.97 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

