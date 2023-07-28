Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.3 %

MOS stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.