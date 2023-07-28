Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $139.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

