Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after purchasing an additional 194,859 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.

Shares of SBAC opened at $222.40 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

