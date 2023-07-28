Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $127.04 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.