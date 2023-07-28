Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5 %

PWR opened at $201.64 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

