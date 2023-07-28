Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,610 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 936.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,610 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in US Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after buying an additional 1,804,364 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,585,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,804 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

