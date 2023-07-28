Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $21,799,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $249.39 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.06 and a 52-week high of $257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

