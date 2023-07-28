Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Exelixis worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelixis by 323.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.60 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

