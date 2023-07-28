Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

