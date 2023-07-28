Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $107.92 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -229.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

