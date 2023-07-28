Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,974 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of HP by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

