Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Insider Activity

FMC Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

