Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11,144 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 156,342 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Agree Realty Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ADC opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

