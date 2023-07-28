Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Mattel worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 18.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,998,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.48%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

