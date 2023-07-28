Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hexcel worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

