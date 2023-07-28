Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Polaris stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

