Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at $62,099,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,966 shares of company stock worth $48,933,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

MPWR opened at $537.19 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

