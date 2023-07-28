Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,143 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.8 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE AVB opened at $186.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.42. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.26.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.